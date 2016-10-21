FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Eletrobras to sell real estate, complete power lines, CEO says
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 10 months ago

Eletrobras to sell real estate, complete power lines, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's financially troubled state-controlled electricity utility holding company Eletrobras plans to focus efforts on completing existing projects before bidding on new plants and power lines, its Chief Executive said on Friday.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the utility is formally known, is also asking its subsidiaries to review their real estate holdings in an effort to raise cash for the heavily indebted company, the CEO, Wilson Ferreira Junior told reporters in Sao Paulo. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
