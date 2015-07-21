FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eletrobras contracts checked in Brazil graft investigation
July 21, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

Eletrobras contracts checked in Brazil graft investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in Brazil asked state-run power holding company Eletrobras on Tuesday for details of contracts signed with engineering firms under investigation in a graft probe that began with state-run oil company Petrobras.

Eletrobras, or Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, also said in a securities filing that international law firm Hogan Lovells was conducting “ordinary investigative procedures” as part of an independent probe of subsidiaries Eletronuclear and Eletronorte.

Earlier this month, Eletrobras said it was planning an independent commission to oversee an investigation of possible corruption in projects where it is involved.

A lead prosecutor in Brazil’s biggest corruption investigation told Reuters in June that the case that began with allegations of bribery and contract fixing at Petrobras, or Petroleo Brasileiro SA, could ensnare Eletrobras. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
