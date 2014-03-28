FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Eletrobras expects to return to profit in 2014, CEO says
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Eletrobras expects to return to profit in 2014, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, March 28 (Reuters) - Studies conducted by Brazilian state-run electricity utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras suggest the firm will return to profit in 2014, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Carvalho Neto said in a press conference to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

The company, known as Eletrobras, posted a net loss of 5.5 billion reais ($2.42 billion) for the quarter as it continued to adapt to government-mandated tariff reductions. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.