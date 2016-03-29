Brazil's Eletrobras hires bank for Eletrosul asset sale

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 (Reuters) - State-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired an unidentified investment-banking firm to advise on a plan to sell a portion or all of a subsidiary’s renewable energy assets, Chief Executive Officer José da Costa Carvalho Neto said on Tuesday.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters exclusively on Monday that the utility known as Eletrobras had brought in Credit Suisse Group AG to conduct the sale of several wind farms and other assets belonging to a unit called Eletrosul.

Carvalho Neto declined to mention the name of the bank. According to the sources, who requested anonymity because the process is private, Eletrobras expects to fetch about 2 billion reais ($543 million) with the transaction.