Brazil's Eletrobras has not gauged value of Celg D sale
#Market News
October 22, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Eletrobras has not gauged value of Celg D sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, the Brazilian state-controlled power holding company, has yet to finalize a financial appraisal of regional distribution company Celg Distribuição SA, which it plans to put up for sale soon.

In a securities filing on Thursday, the utility known as Eletrobras said it does not have an estimated amount of how much the sale of Celg could fetch. A source told Reuters on Wednesday that Eletrobras expected to raise up to 5 billion reais ($1.26 billion) with the sale of Celg. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Grant McCool)

