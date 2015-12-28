FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras approves sale of Celg-D, delays others
#Market News
December 28, 2015

Brazil's Eletrobras approves sale of Celg-D, delays others

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Brazilian state-controlled power utility Centraios Elétricas Brasileiras SA decided on Monday to proceed with the sale of a electricity distribution company in the state of Goais while delaying the sale of another six distribution companies and plans to inject cash into them.

In a securities filing, the company known as Eletrobras said the decisions were made following a request by the federal government, the utility’s controlling shareholder. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

