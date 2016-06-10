Brazil looking to downsize "unsustainable" Eletrobras, says minister

SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is looking to sell minority stakes in power plants, transmission lines and distribution units of state electricity group Eletrobras, which is in an “unsustainable” situation, Energy Minister Fernando Coelho said on Friday.

He told journalists that a joint study with the planning ministry and state development bank BNDES would define the stake sales, with the intention of avoiding a firesale of assets. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)