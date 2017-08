SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run electricity holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA Eletrobras said on Friday it plans to reduce its five-year investment plan by 29 percent to 35.8 billion reais ($10 billion) from the previous plan. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Luciano Costa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)