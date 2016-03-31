FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eletrobras posts Q4 loss of $2.85 bln on impairments, provisions
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Eletrobras posts Q4 loss of $2.85 bln on impairments, provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run Eletrobras, Latin America’s largest electricity utility, posted on Wednesday a net loss of 10.438 billion reais ($2.85 billion) for the fourth quarter, due to impairments and provisions for potential legal liabilities.

The final quarter’s results pushed 2015 losses to 14.954 billion reais for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the financially strapped company is also known.

In the third quarter, Eletrobras posted a net loss of 4.01 billion reais due in large part to a massive impairment charge on its Angra 3 nuclear plant.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.