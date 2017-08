SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Holders of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA's Class A and B preferred shares will be paid a minimum 434 million reais (US$139 million) in dividends related to 2016 results, the Brazilian state-controlled power holding company said on Wednesday.

$1 = 3.1174 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal