FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Eletrobras says high risk of missing SEC filing deadline
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 16, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Eletrobras says high risk of missing SEC filing deadline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled electricity holding company Eletrobras said on Monday it has a high risk of missing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission deadline of May 18 for turning in regulatory filings and could see its shares delisted in New York as a result.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, said during a conference call with investors and analysts that it has no clauses requiring actions such as early debt repayment linked to failure to file the 20-F form, which is required of foreign issuers in the United States. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Luciano Costa; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.