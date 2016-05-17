FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Eletrobras says would contest U.S. share delisting
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 17, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Eletrobras says would contest U.S. share delisting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled electricity holding company Eletrobras said in a filing on Tuesday that if its U.S. shares are delisted it will contest the decision with the New York Stock Exchange.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, has repeatedly warned it will probably miss a May 18 deadline for turning in its 20-F form, which is required of foreign issuers in the United States. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)

