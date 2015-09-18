FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AES Eletropaulo says it should not pay $436 mln Eletrobras debt
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

AES Eletropaulo says it should not pay $436 mln Eletrobras debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA, controlled by U.S. utility AES Corp , said on Thursday that it should not have to pay a 1.7-billion-real ($436 million) debt owed to Brazilian state-run utility Eletrobras, as recommended by a court-appointed consultant.

Eletropaulo said the ruling was not favorable to the company and that it would press its arguments against the consultant report in court.

The debt was contracted by Eletropaulo in 1986, more than a decade before AES bought control of the company from the government of Sao Paulo state. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA , as Eletrobras is formally known, has been trying to collect the debt since 1989.

Eletropaulo, which had its transmission unit split from it before being sold by Sao Paulo, has long held that it is not responsible for the debt and has been fighting Eletrobras attempts to collect in a Rio de Janeiro court.

$1 = 3.90 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.