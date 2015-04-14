FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil unlikely to face power rationing this year, executive says
April 14, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil unlikely to face power rationing this year, executive says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil is unlikely to face electricity rationing this year as an economic downturn helps reduce consumption and rains replenish hydroelectric reservoirs, a senior power industry executive said.

A combination of lower consumption, higher electricity rates and more abundant rainfall this month is helping bring Brazil’s strained power grid “into balance,” said Britaldo Soares, chief executive officer of AES Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA .

Eletropaulo is the distribution company serving the city of São Paulo, Brazil’s biggest. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

