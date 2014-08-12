FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil power regulator rejects $275 mln Eletropaulo appeal
August 12, 2014

Brazil power regulator rejects $275 mln Eletropaulo appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil power regulator Aneel rejected an appeal from electricity distributor AES Corp’s Brazil unit Eletropaulo Metropolitana SA on Tuesday, maintaining an order to return 626 million reais ($274.6 million) to customers.

The payment was ordered to compensate for what Aneel sees as an improper accounting for 246 kilometers of cable investments, which impacted the size of a previous government-controlled tariff adjustment.

$1 = 2.28 Brazilian reais Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio

