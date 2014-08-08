BRIEF-Elexis reports H1 revenues of 88.2 million euros

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Elexis AG : * Says H1 orders with 81.5 million euros 14% below last year’s level (EUR 95.0

million) * Says H1 revenues at 88.2 million euros, 5% over previous year (previous year:

83.8 million euros) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 9.6 million

euros (previous year: 10.7 million euros) * Says H1 EBIT-margin of 10.9% (py: 12.8%) * Says H1 consolidated net income 6.1 million euros from 6.9 million euros in

the previous year