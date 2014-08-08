FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elexis reports H1 revenues of 88.2 million euros
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 8, 2014 / 7:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elexis reports H1 revenues of 88.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Elexis AG : * Says H1 orders with 81.5 million euros 14% below last year’s level (EUR 95.0

million) * Says H1 revenues at 88.2 million euros, 5% over previous year (previous year:

83.8 million euros) * Says H1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 9.6 million

euros (previous year: 10.7 million euros) * Says H1 EBIT-margin of 10.9% (py: 12.8%) * Says H1 consolidated net income 6.1 million euros from 6.9 million euros in

the previous year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.