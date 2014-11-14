BRIEF-Elexis AG says 9-month revenues of 137.2 mln euros, up 7 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Elexis AG

* Says management expects fiscal 2014 business development slightly below the level of the year-2013

* 9-month order intake in the amount of 127.1 million euros (30 Sept. 2013: 140.9 million euros)

* 9-month revenues amounted to 137.2 million euros, 7 pct above the previous year (30 Sept. 2013: 128.2 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT of 14.9 million euros

* Says consolidated net income after deduction of minority interests amounted to the end of the third quarter of 2014 to 9.3 million euros (previous year: 10.3 million euros)