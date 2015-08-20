Lilly, Boehringer diabetes drug reduces cardiovascular risk in trial

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - A clinical trial showed that diabetes drug Jardiance, co-promoted by Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim, reduces cardiovascular risk in patients with type 2 diabetes, Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement on Thursday.

Boehringer said it would publish detailed results of the trial, which involved more than 7,000 people, at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting in Stockholm on Sept. 17. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Madeline Chambers)