U.S. FDA approves Eli Lilly's Basaglar diabetes drug

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Eli Lilly & Co’s diabetes drug Basaglar for all patients with type 1 diabetes and adults with type 2 diabetes.

The drug, an injection known also as insulin glargine, is a long-acting, man-made version of human insulin. It is the first insulin product approved through a shortened review process based on its similarity to an existing drug.

The FDA determined that Basaglar was sufficiently similar to Sanofi SA’s Lantus to justify approval based on the safety and effectiveness of Lantus as well as certain Basaglar-specific data.

In September Lilly entered a settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation with Sanofi over Basaglar, allowing Lilly and its partner, Boehringer Ingelheim, to launch Basaglar in the United States in December 2016. The FDA tentatively approved Basaglar in August 2014.