Jan 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co revised its 2015 earnings estimate lower and forecast 2016 earnings of $2.92-$3.02 per share.

The company said it now expected 2015 earnings of $2.28-$2.33 per share, down from its previous estimate of $2.40-$2.45.

The revision in 2015 outlook is due to after-tax charges associated with an acquisition. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)