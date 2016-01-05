UPDATE 3-Lilly 2016 revenue outlook falls short but Jardiance boosts shares

(Recasts with diabetes treatment and share rise, adds analyst comment)

By Ransdell Pierson and Amrutha Penumudi

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday forecast 2016 revenue below expectations but said that its Jardiance diabetes treatment grabbed market share during the fourth quarter, which helped shares rise as much as 3 percent.

Lilly’s head of diabetes, Enrique Conterno, told investors on a conference call that new data released in September about Jardiance’s favorable effect on heart health had caused a surge in new patients to the drug.

John Boris, an analyst with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, said shares were also helped by the company’s statements on the call that it expects to have data in the fourth quarter of this year from a late-stage trial of its Alzheimer’s disease treatment, solanezumab. It also said it may begin late-stage trials this year of another high-profile Alzheimer’s treatment, which belongs to a different class called BACE inhibitors.

Earlier on Tuesday, the company said in a news release that it expected revenue of $20.2 billion to $20.7 billion for 2016, below the average analyst estimate of $21.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The drugmaker’s adjusted profit forecast of $3.45 to $3.55 per share also fell short of analysts’ expectations of $3.65.

Analysts said the forecast was “very conservative” and pointed to uncertainty on foreign exchange trends.

Foreign exchange headwinds account for about $675 million of the $1 billion miss on the revenue forecast, Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

Excluding foreign exchange headwinds, the forecast represented a growth of mid to high single digit, “which is quite healthy versus peer companies,” they wrote.

Lilly estimated earnings of $2.28-$2.33 per share for 2015, below its forecast of $2.40-$2.45, citing an after-tax charge of about 12 cents per share related to the acquisition of rights to a glucagon nasal spray from Locemia Solutions.

Lilly has recently launched its Jardiance treatment for diabetes and Cyramza drug for colon and lung cancer.

Jefferies analysts said they expected Lilly to raise its forecast during the year as the rollout of new drugs continues.

Lilly shares were up 2.4 percent at $84.84 at midmorning on Tuesday, off an earlier high at $85.38. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson and Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Matthew Lewis)