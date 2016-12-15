FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Lilly forecasts 2017 revenue, profit above estimates
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 11:57 AM / 8 months ago

Lilly forecasts 2017 revenue, profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co forecast 2017 earnings and revenue above analysts' estimates as it sees strong demand for its recently launched drugs, including diabetes treatments Trulicity and Jardiance.

The company said it expected 2017 revenue to be between $21.8 billion-$22.3 billion and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.05-$4.15 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $21.67 billion and earnings of $3.97, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings on a reported basis are expected to be in the range $3.51-$3.61 per share, the company said.

However, Lilly lowered its 2016 earnings estimate due to charges related to its failed late-stage trial of its Alzheimer's treatment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
