Lilly profit plunges as cheaper generics take toll
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Lilly profit plunges as cheaper generics take toll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said its quarterly earnings plunged 58 percent, hurt by special charges and generic competition for its Cymbalta depression drug, but it affirmed its earlier full-year profit forecast.

The U.S. drugmaker on Thursday said it had earned $501 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with $1.20 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 66 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 67 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell 16 percent to $4.88 billion, but topped Wall Street’s expectations of $4.83 billion. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

