FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly revenue beats forecasts, drugmaker raises 2016 profit view
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Lilly revenue beats forecasts, drugmaker raises 2016 profit view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday reported sales above Wall Street expectations and slightly raised its profit view for the full year, citing a tax benefit.

The U.S. drugmaker said it had net income of $440 million, or 41 cents per share in the first quarter. That compared with $530 million, or 50 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding special items, Lilly earned 83 cents per share, below the average analyst estimate of $0.85 per share compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It attributed the profit miss to the impact of the stronger dollar.

Company revenue rose 5 percent to $4.87 billion, topping Wall Street expectations of $4.82 billion.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.