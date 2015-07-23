Lilly sales inch up on demand for animal health, new drugs

July 23 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said its quarterly revenue rose about 1 percent, helped by demand for its new cancer and diabetes treatments and the acquisition of Novartis AG’s animal health business.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker’s net profit fell to $600.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $733.5 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.98 billion from $4.94 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)