an hour ago
Drugmaker Lilly's profit jumps 35 percent
July 25, 2017 / 10:38 AM / an hour ago

Drugmaker Lilly's profit jumps 35 percent

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co on Tuesday reported a 35 percent rise in quarterly profit as the U.S. drugmaker benefited from higher sales of its diabetes treatment Trulicity as well as its psoriasis drug Taltz.

Net income rose to $1.01 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $747.7 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.82 billion from $5.40 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

