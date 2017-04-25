FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Eli Lilly's revenue rises 7.5 pct
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 4 months ago

Drugmaker Eli Lilly's revenue rises 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the drugmaker benefited from higher demand for its new products including diabetes treatment Trulicity and psoriasis drug Taltz.

The drugmaker said on Tuesday net loss was $110.8 million, or 10 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $440.1 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Lilly recognized a charge of $857.6 million in the latest quarter related to the acquisition of CoLucid Pharmaceuticals.

The company said in January that it would buy migraine drug developer CoLucid for about $960 million.

Revenue rose to $5.23 billion from $4.87 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

