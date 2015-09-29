FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug found better than common treatment
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lilly, Incyte arthritis drug found better than common treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co and Incyte Corp said their experimental drug was found to be more effective in treating rheumatoid arthritis than a commonly prescribed medicine, in a late-stage study.

The drug, baricitinib, reduced signs and symptoms of the inflammatory disorder better than the decades-old treatment, methotrexate, after 24 weeks, the companies said on Tuesday.

Baricitinib was well tolerated and there were no differences in safety issues between the two drugs, the companies said.

Previous studies showed that the drug was more effective than two other classes of treatments, including biologic drugs, Incyte Chief Drug Development Officer Rich Levy said.

AbbVie Inc’s Humira is currently the highest-earning biologic drug for rheumatoid arthritis.

Humira, touted as the world’s most successful biologic drug, generated $12.5 billion in sales globally in 2014.

Lilly’s shares closed at $79.74 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. Incyte’s shares closed at $95.16. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.