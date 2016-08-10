Panel recommends Lilly continue breast cancer drug study

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said an interim analysis of a late-stage study testing its breast cancer drug abemaciclib by an independent panel showed the treatment did not meet the effectiveness criteria and recommended that the company continue the trial.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of abemaciclib, in combination with anti-estrogen drug fulvestrant, in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer.

The trial will continue into the first half of 2017 and will include a final analysis of progression-free survival, overall survival and safety data, the U.S. drugmaker said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)