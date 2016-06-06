FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Dutch trust operator Intertrust buys Elian for 435 million pounds
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 6, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

RPT-Dutch trust operator Intertrust buys Elian for 435 million pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add Reuters Instrument Code for Electra)

AMSTERDAM, June 6 (Reuters) - Intertrust plans to buy rival Elian for 435 million pounds ($625.31 million) from private equity firm Electra to expand in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the Dutch trust firm said on Monday.

Intertrust will pay for the deal through a mix of cash, shares and assumed debt, and said the purchase would increase group earnings by 20 percent per share by 2018, due to cost savings and cross-selling advantages.

Intertrust said that Elian expects full-year 2017 revenue of 96 million pounds ($138.00 million) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 36 million pounds.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.