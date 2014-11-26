FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Elian appoints John Connolly group chairman
November 26, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Elian appoints John Connolly group chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Professional services firm Elian, owned by private equity fund manager Electra Partners LLP, appointed John Connolly group chairman, effective immediately.

Connolly, who is also chairman of G4S Plc and AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc, has 44 years of experience, London-based Electra Partners said in a statement.

He has also worked at Deloitte LLP as global chairman and global managing partner.

Elian provides trust, fund and company administration services to companies, private clients and investment funds. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)

