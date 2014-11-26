MOVES-Elian appoints John Connolly group chairman

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Professional services firm Elian, owned by private equity fund manager Electra Partners LLP, appointed John Connolly group chairman, effective immediately.

Connolly, who is also chairman of G4S Plc and AMEC Foster Wheeler Plc, has 44 years of experience, London-based Electra Partners said in a statement.

He has also worked at Deloitte LLP as global chairman and global managing partner.

Elian provides trust, fund and company administration services to companies, private clients and investment funds. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)