BRIEF-Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism of brain-plaque imaging

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co : * Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism brain-plaque imaging
can change health outcomes in patients with early cognitive problems * Three members of medical advisory panel vote “low” confidence there is
adequate evidence PET imaging of brain beta amyloid changes health outcomes * Five panel members vote low-to-intermediate confidence imaging technique can
affect patient outcomes * Three panel members vote intermediate confidence imaging technique can affect
patient outcomes * One member of medical advisory panel votes higher confidence
imaging technique can affect patient outcomes * Panel members reviewing imaging technique involving PET scans of Eli lilly’s
Amyvid imaging agent to detect brain plaque