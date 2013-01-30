FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism of brain-plaque imaging
#Healthcare
January 30, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism of brain-plaque imaging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co : * Medicare advisory panel, in vote, expresses skepticism brain-plaque imaging

can change health outcomes in patients with early cognitive problems * Three members of medical advisory panel vote “low” confidence there is

adequate evidence PET imaging of brain beta amyloid changes health outcomes * Five panel members vote low-to-intermediate confidence imaging technique can

affect patient outcomes * Three panel members vote intermediate confidence imaging technique can affect

patient outcomes * One member of medical advisory panel votes higher confidence

imaging technique can affect patient outcomes * Panel members reviewing imaging technique involving PET scans of Eli lilly’s

Amyvid imaging agent to detect brain plaque

