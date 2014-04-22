BRIEF-Lilly says animal health products from Novartis will speed recovery from patent cliff

April 22 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co : * CEO says animal health products from novartis will help company recover from

3 year patent cliff * CEO says wider array of animal health products will help offset periodic

declines in human drug sales * Says anti-parasite drugs and vaccines from novartis will allow Lilly to jump

into farm-fish business * Says elanco animal health unit will be “more sustainable” with new

aquaculture brands, products from novartis for farm animals, pets * Says products from novartis deal will make Lilly no. 3 player globally in pet

products, up from current no 5 position.