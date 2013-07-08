FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lilly CEO returns to work after surgery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 12:48 PM / 4 years ago

Lilly CEO returns to work after surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said Chief Executive John Lechleiter returned to work after recovering from a surgery to treat a dilated aorta.

Lechleiter, CEO since April 2008, was cleared by his personal physician and the company’s employee health services physician to return to work, Eli Lilly said on Monday.

Lechleiter’s condition was discovered while undergoing certain unrelated tests, and he underwent the surgery on May 13.

Chief Financial Officer Derica Rice, who served as acting CEO, and lead independent director Ellen Marram, who served as acting chairperson of the board during Leichter’s medical leave, will return to their roles.

A dilated aorta is an abnormal swelling of the aorta, the largest artery of the body and crucial for blood circulation. An abnormal swelling can cause the aorta to rupture, leading to internal bleeding and can be fatal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.