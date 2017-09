(Corrects headline to FDA studying, rather than Lilly)

June 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it was investigating deaths of two patients who died following injections with Eli Lilly and Co’s long-acting treatment for schizophrenia, called Zyprexa Relprevv.

The agency said the patients died 3 to 4 days after receiving an appropriate dose of the medicine.