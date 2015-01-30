FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drugmaker Lilly's Q4 profit falls on strong dollar, charge
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Drugmaker Lilly's Q4 profit falls on strong dollar, charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co reported a 41 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a stronger dollar and a one-time charge related to a restructuring program.

The U.S. drugmaker said it earned $428.5 million, or 40 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $727.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s earnings have been battered over the past three years due to patent expirations on its biggest medicines. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.