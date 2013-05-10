FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eli Lilly's lymphoma drug fails in late-stage trial
May 10, 2013

Eli Lilly's lymphoma drug fails in late-stage trial

May 10 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said it will stop developing its experimental cancer drug after a late-stage trial failed to show a statistically significant increase in patients’ disease-free survival.

The drug, enzastaurin, was being tested in lymphoma patients who were at high risk of relapse following a chemotherapy treatment. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

The decision to stop the drug’s development will result in a second-quarter charge of about $30 million but the company’s 2013 forecast remained unchanged, Lilly said in a statement.

