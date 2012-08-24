Eli Lilly's Alzheimer drug fails in two late-stage trials

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental Alzheimer’s drug failed to meet the main goal of improving cognitive and functional abilities in two late-stage trials.

The trials, known as EXPEDITION 1 and 2, were testing the drug solanezumab in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, compared with placebo.

Patients on the drug also experienced adverse events such as lethargy, rash, malaise and angina, compared to the placebo.

A secondary sub-group analysis, however, showed a statistically significant slowing of cognitive decline in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease, but not in patients with moderate Alzheimer’s disease, the company said.

The trial included 2,050 patients from 16 countries.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. An estimated 5 million Americans are believed to have the disease.

The drugmaker said it will discuss the data with regulatory authorities.