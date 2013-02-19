FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVC Capital, BC Partners readying 3.5 bln euro bid for Elior -FT
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 19, 2013 / 9:43 PM / in 5 years

CVC Capital, BC Partners readying 3.5 bln euro bid for Elior -FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and BC Partners are readying a bid for France’s Elior that values the catering company at 3.5 billion euros ($4.67 billion) including debt, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The bid would be for all of Elior and not just the catering unit owner Charterhouse Capital Partners had initially planned to sell, the financial daily said on its website citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Charterhouse and its advisers want to take the time to persuade other bidders to come forth and make an offer before launching a formal auction, the Financial Times said.

Charterhouse and its advisers are working with banks on a debt package exceeding 2 billion euros, the paper said.

In December, Reuters reported that bankers were preparing debt packages in excess of 2 billion euros to back a buyout of Elior.

At the time, sources told Reuters that the whole business, which includes a contract and concessions unit, could fetch 3-4 billion euros, but if offers were not attractive then Charterhouse could consider selling just Elior’s contracts business.

CVC Capital and BC Partners declined to comment. Charterhouse could not immediately be reached for comment.

Elior was acquired for 2.5 billion euros in 2006 and Charterhouse owns 62.3 percent, Elior’s co-founder Robert Zolade owns 24.7 percent and Chequers Capital owns 7.8 percent. The remaining 5.2 percent is owned by a number of other investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.