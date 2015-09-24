UPDATE 1-French caterer Elior eyes acquisitions, U.S. growth

* Eyes sales of 7-8 bln euros, EBITDA margin of 9-10 pct by 2020

* Has earmarked up to 1 billion euros for acquisitions

* Wants to triple size in U.S. to $2 bln by 2020 (Adds details, CEO comments from call)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s third-largest catering group, Elior, said on Thursday it had earmarked up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 bln) for acquisitions between 2016 and 2020, and wanted to triple U.S. sales to around $2 billion.

The company, which competes with French peer Sodexo and Britain’s Compass, said it would target total revenue of between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in 2020 against 5.34 bln in 2013/14.

Presenting its strategy for 2016-2020 at an investor day on Thursday, Elior said it would also target an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of between 9 percent and 10 percent by 2020, against 8.4 percent in 2013/14.

Its shares, however, were down 3.8 percent by 0727 GMT, having gained 48 percent so far this year, with one analyst citing disappointment over the targets.

The company, which re-listed on the Paris stock exchange in June 2014 after an eight-year absence, also provides catering to businesses, schools and hospitals, and that business accounts for around two thirds of its overall business. It also has a concessions unit, which serves airports, railways and motorways.

Chairman and Chief Executive Philippe Salle told a conference call that Elior plans to boost its presence in Britain, where it aims to be among the top three caterers by 2020.

Its main markets currently are France, Spain and Italy, but it is also looking to gain a foothold in catering in Asia and seeking growth opportunities in the Middle East, notably in airport concessions.

The worldwide concession catering market is worth 25 billion euros and is expected to grow by 4 percent a year between now and 2018, driven notably by an increase in airport passenger traffic, Elior said.

The group also has an asset sale plan of 200-300 million euros which would cover the sale of some concessions as well as the termination of some catering contracts, Salle said. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan and Susan Fenton)