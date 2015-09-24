FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French caterer Elior unveils 2020 strategy plan
September 24, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

French caterer Elior unveils 2020 strategy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Europe’s third-largest catering group, Elior, said on Thursday that it was targeting revenue of between 7 billion and 8 billion euros in 2020 against 5.34 billion ($5.97 billion) in 2013/14.

The firm, which competes with France’s Sodexo and Britain’s Compass, also said it was targeting an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of between 9 percent and 10 percent by 2020.

This compares with 8.4 percent in 2013/14.

Elior, which re-listed on the French stock market in June 2014 after an eight-year absence, made the announcement in a statement released on its Investor Day. ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

