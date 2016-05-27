FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elior H1 core profit rises on strong international growth
May 27, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Elior H1 core profit rises on strong international growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - French catering company Elior Group reported 3.5 pct revenue growth and 5.8 pct growth in core profit (EBITDA) for the first half of 2015/2016 fiscal year, driven by a faster pace of growth in its concession catering business and international operations.

First-half revenue came in at 2.92 billion euros, while core profit was 216 million euros.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance, namely organic growth of more than 3 pct, excluding the impact of voluntary contract exits, an EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct and a significant rise in reported earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.

Elior also announced on Friday the acquisition of Preferred Meals, a U.S.-based provider of meals and snacks. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

