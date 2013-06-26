FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Charterhouse considers IPO for French caterer Elior -report
June 26, 2013

Charterhouse considers IPO for French caterer Elior -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners is considering taking French caterer Elior public this year, after it received bids that fell short of its asking price of 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Bids that fell short included a joint offer from fund managers BC Partners and CVC Capital Partners which valued Elior at 3.5 billion euros, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FT said London private equity group Cinven also bid, while Paris-based Axa Private Equity and Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot du Quebec are offering to buy a minority stake in Elior. ()

The buyout group is now willing to wait until September, when Elior’s fiscal year ends and weigh a possible listing, the paper said.

Charterhouse could not be reached for comment outside regular working hours.

