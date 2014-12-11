FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Elior Participations FY net result raises to 48 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elior Participations FY net result raises to 48 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Elior Participations SCA :

* FY EBITDA 447 million euros ($553.88 million) versus 424 million euros ($525.38 million) year ago

* Board is confident in growth prospects and will propose the payment of a 0.20 euro per share dividend for FY 2013/2014 at AGM

* FY net result group share of 48 million euros versus 9 million euros year ago

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 revenue growth of over 4 pct, with at least 2 pct organic growth

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 stable EBITDA margin

* Sees for FY 2014/2015 increase in operating cash flow and sharp rise in EPS

* Confirms targets for FY 2015/2016 and FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8070 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.