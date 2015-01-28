FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industrial laundry group Elis sets indicative IPO range
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Industrial laundry group Elis sets indicative IPO range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French industrial laundry company Elis, 83 percent owned by investment group Eurazeo, set an indicative price range for its stock market listing of 12-19 euros a share on Wednesday.

Elis plans to raise a gross amount of about 700 million euros ($795.9 million) from the issue of new shares, as well as 50 million from a secondary offering, Eurazeo said in a statement.

Eurazeo plans to keep a minimum of 32.6 percent of the company’s share capital after the IPO, and assuming an over-allotment option is exercised, it said in a statement.

The offer period will run from Jan. 28 until Feb. 9, with Elis shares due to be listed from Feb. 11, Eurazeo said. ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

