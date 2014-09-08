FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Laundry group Elis to detail IPO plans
September 8, 2014 / 7:27 PM / 3 years ago

Laundry group Elis to detail IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French industrial laundry company Elis, which 83 percent owned by investment company Eurazeo , plans to detail plans for an autumn stock market listing on Tuesday.

Elis head Xavier Martire plans to hold a briefing at 0630 GMT on Tuesday, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Elis employs 18,500 staff, including 11,500 in France, and posted sales of 1.22 billion euros ($1.57 billion) last year, according to its website. (1 US dollar = 0.7748 euro) (Reporting by James Regan, editing by David Evans)

