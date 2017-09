* Sets indicative price range of 12-19 euros/shr

* Listing slated for Feb. 11

* Elis IPO seen as a test ahead of Europcar IPO (Adds details from news conference)

By Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - French industrial laundry company Elis, 83 percent owned by investment group Eurazeo, said on Wednesday it expected to raise 700 million euros