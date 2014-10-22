BRIEF-Elisa sees EBITDA margin above 36 pct by end of 2017

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj

* Says releases midterm targets and distribution policy

* Says financial target by the end of 2017 is revenue growth above industry average

* Says financial targets by end of 2017 EBITDA margin above 36 pct

* Says financial targets by end of 2017 capex/sales maximum 12 per cent

* Says reiterates its distribution policy

* Says profit distribution is 80 - 100% of previous fiscal year’s net profit and can include dividend payment, capital repayment and purchase of treasury shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: