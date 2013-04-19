Elisa cuts outlook after bigger-than-expected profit fall

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa lowered its outlook for the year after first-quarter profit fell more than expected, as businesses cut back on technology spending and price competition in mobile services intensified.

Elisa said on Friday its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 109 million euros from 121 million a year earlier, below the average market forecast of 116 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said it now expects full-year EBITDA, excluding items, to be at the same level or slightly lower than in 2012. It previously forecast it would be flat.