FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elisa cuts outlook after bigger-than-expected profit fall
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 19, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Elisa cuts outlook after bigger-than-expected profit fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom operator Elisa lowered its outlook for the year after first-quarter profit fell more than expected, as businesses cut back on technology spending and price competition in mobile services intensified.

Elisa said on Friday its first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 109 million euros from 121 million a year earlier, below the average market forecast of 116 million in a Reuters poll.

The company said it now expects full-year EBITDA, excluding items, to be at the same level or slightly lower than in 2012. It previously forecast it would be flat.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.