BRIEF-Elisa Q3 EBITDA in line with expectations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 17, 2014 / 5:50 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Elisa Q3 EBITDA in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Elisa Oyj :

* Says Q3 EBITDA 142 million euros versus 138 million euros

* Says Q3 revenue 384 million euros versus 395 million euros

* Says Q3 pretax profit 83 million euros versus 78 million euros

* Reuters POLL: ELISA Q3 revenue seen at 390 million euros, EBITDA at 141 million euros

* Says Q3 mobile ARPU was 15.9 euros (16.2 euros in previous quarter)

* Says full-year 2014 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2013

* Says full-year 2014 EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, is anticipated to be slightly higher than in 2013

* Says full-year 2014 capital expenditure is expected to be a maximum of 12 pct of revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
